Marriage, Criticisms & Success – Listen to Mo Abudu’s Interview with Chude Jideonwo on “#WithChude”

In this episode of “#WithChude“, Chude Jideonwo sits with media mogul and EbonyLife CEO, Mo Abudu talks exclusively about things she hasn’t talked about ever before – including her marriage, her kids, and losing her father.

Mo Abudu is one of the most hardworking people I have ever met. I know this because I have worked for her and I have known her for the past decade. She is one of the most driven and ambitious people I know. She is also incredibly successful – as a pioneer and a leader. What is pursuing her? What is she pursuing? What’s the thing that makes a person go so hard? And where is she going with all of this? In between, how does a person like her handle the attacks, the criticism, and the scrutiny that mostly follows such staggering success?

On her closeness and relationship with her mother:

Now having being born in England, for the longest time, I have to say that, I came back to Nigeria when I was 7. For those 4 years, my mom was working in Lagos, she was working and I went to live with my grandmother in Ondo.

Having spent time with my grandmother opened me up to certain opportunities that I’ll be forever grateful for… the wisdom of the old. But my mom and I were very very close and when your mother tells you stories of the fights they have fought for you all your life, you can not be close to them. But I’m happy that I had the opportunity to be close to my mom, to my grandmother, to my sisters, to my children. Relationships are the things that keep us going, when I look at my life today at 57, that is what has sustained me.

Because when you’re on a journey, there are times that you could have crashed, but people are there to lift you up. There are people there to lift you down oh, don’t get me wrong. At every point in time that you are rising, there are those that are like, hell no! Why her? Why her? Because you do the work. Do the work and you will get the results, simple!

On how she handles the attacks, the criticism, and the scrutiny that mostly follows such her success:

Let anybody think what they want, abi? Those that know you, know you. You know me, those that are around me know me. Anyone that is talking doesn’t know me, and that’s very okay. Get on with it. The thing is also, don’t lose focus, because these things can be distracting and I’m way too busy. Yes, it can be painful and one reason why it’s painful is because of the young girls that look up to you. I don’t want the young girls that look up to me to think that, this is what I have done. And if they do, then I worry about them. One of our partners visited recently and was like, my goodness, even if it was true, we don’t care, just get in and just give us our projects. For them it is about the results.

