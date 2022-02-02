Connect with us

News

Nigeria's Casava Raises $4m Pre-Seed, the Largest for an African Insurtech Company

Features News

#ReformIELTSPolicy: Ebenezar Wikina Wants the World to Stop Asking Nigerians to Prove English Language Proficiency

Events News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

New Video: TY Bello feat. Nosa & 121 Selah - Awake

Career News

The African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC) is Accepting Applications for AWEC Cohort 5

Events News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour The Trendy Stories You Missed This Week

News

Nigerians will be able to use Twitter again from January 13

Inspired News

Maya Angelou Has Made History Yet Again by Becoming the First Black Woman to Feature on a US Quarter

News Scoop

WATCH Highlights of Nigeria’s 1 – 0 Defeat Against Egypt at #AFCON2021

News

Surgery, Marriage & Unplanned Pregnancy - Maraji's 2021 Life Update

News

Nigeria’s Casava Raises $4m Pre-Seed, the Largest for an African Insurtech Company

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Bode Pedro, CEO of Casava

Casava, a 100% digital insurance company in Nigeria, on Wednesday announced that it has raised $4m in pre-seed funding, the largest pre-seed for an African insurtech company, and the second-largest for a Nigerian startup, reports TechCrunch.

The pre-seed round was led by Berlin-based Target Global. The following VCs and angel investors – Entrée Capital, Oliver Jung, Tom Blomfield, Ed Robinson and Brandon Krieg – also participated in this round.

Investors from Nigeria, involved in this round include Uche Pedro (BellaNaija), Babs Ogundeyi (Kuda), Musty Mustapha (Kuda), Shola Akinlade (Paystack), Olugbenga “GB” Agboola (Flutterwave), Honey Ogundeyi (Edukoya), Tosin Eniolorunda (TeamApt) and Opeyemi Awoyemi (Moneymie), among others.

Casava’s CEO, Bode Pedro told TechCrunch that the idea for the company was born while he ran VisaCover, an insurance brokerage company who provided an alternative in the auto insurance market by allowing drivers of Uber, which was one of its partners, to make weekly insurance payments instead of quarterly or yearly payments insurance partners before it operated.

“We saw mass adoption and knew the market needed insurance payments to be broken down. But then we noticed that as brokers, we didn’t have full control about that process and we weren’t giving people the best experience. We knew if we were going to take insurance to the next level, then maybe we need to control that product and be involved in product end-to-end,” Pedro said. 

Casava got its micro-insurance licence in 2019 and launched fully in April 2021, providing general and life insurance products to millions of Nigerians. Today, it already has more than 66,000 customers, with $16 million in insurance coverage, per its website.

Companies like Casava are working towards making insurance coverage affordable and accessible to Nigerians and Africans. Traditional insurance companies have built their business for corporations and not suited for small transactions, that is, the mass market. Casava is changing that.

With Casava, consumers can subscribe to insurance products via its website, mobile app or WhatsApp, and are given a month-free trial to set up, with an option to opt out if they are not satisfied with the service. According to Casava, subscribers can insure their income from ₦500 monthly, and get paid monthly for six months if they lose their job, become sick or disabled.

The company will also include value-added services to subscribers who wish to continue on their platform, in the form of executive coaching, telemedicine and job services.

Casava’s Health Insurance product enables subscribers access more than 1,000 doctors on telemedicine as well as 900 hospitals across Nigeria. It’s HealthCash products reimburses users when they visit the hospital for specific periods, for ₦250 – ₦300 monthly.

The funding will be used for customer acquisition, growth and to launch more products, from life and travel insurance, to home and smartphone insurance.

“We have delivery, insurance, logistics insurance, I mean, it’s fascinating what we’re doing and the idea is that it’s one subscription with flexible payment options,” Pedro said.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Peace Akinyode: Is it Selfish to Choose Not to Have Kids?

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval

#ReformIELTSPolicy: Ebenezar Wikina Wants the World to Stop Asking Nigerians to Prove English Language Proficiency

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Danger of Constantly Complaining

Be Transformed With The Catalyst: Determining What You Really Want in Life
css.php