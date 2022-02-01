“There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles” is a Must-Watch

“There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles,” a feature film directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde, produced and written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and executive produced by Diane Russet has premiered on Russet TV’s YouTube channel.

The film stars Diane alongside, Shalewa Ashafa, Taiwo A. Arimoro, Jammal Ibrahim, Emem Ime, Oluboyo Ayomiposi Samuel and Oluwatobiloba Sadiku.

Watch “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles” below: