"There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles" is a Must-Watch

Learn How to Make Jackfruit Cake with Dobby's Signature

Mayorkun opens up about his musical journey & dream collaboration with Drake on "That Grape Juice"

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi take a big trip down memory lane in new episode of "How Far" Podcast

Watch Avala break down the lyrics of "No More" on Accelerate TV

Lyric Video: Banky W feat. Mercy Chinwo - Selense

Discover the Gifted Mind of Damilola Oduwole in this episode of Koko Kalango's "Colours Of Life"

QueBeat & Tome Drink Their Way Through This Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

This Episode of "Frankly Speaking" is all about Privacy & Secrecy in Relationships

Watch Chiké's Heartfelt Performance of "Nwoke Oma" on "Glitch Sessions""

“There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles” is a Must-Watch

Published

5 hours ago

 on

There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles,” a feature film directed by Michael “AMA Psalmist” Akinrogunde, produced and written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and executive produced by Diane Russet has premiered on Russet TV’s YouTube channel.

The film stars Diane alongside, Shalewa Ashafa, Taiwo A. Arimoro, Jammal Ibrahim, Emem Ime, Oluboyo Ayomiposi Samuel and Oluwatobiloba Sadiku.

Watch “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles” below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

