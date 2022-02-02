New Video: Namenj – Baby Nagode

Rising Nigerian singer Namenj has released the official music video to his song “Baby Nagode“.

Namenj whose real name is Ali Jubril Namanjo is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who sings in his local dialect – Hausa. He is best known for his hit single “Dama” which amassed over 10 million streams.

Produced by Baad, “Baby Nagode” is a monster hit off his debut album; “The North Star“, which was released in November 2021. The video was shot and directed by Dayamund for Pinkline Films.

Watch the video for “Baby Nagode” below:

Stream “The North Star” album here.