Connect with us

Music

New Video: Namenj - Baby Nagode

BN TV Music

New Video: Naira Marley - Kojosese

Music Scoop

Tems Shines in Tommy Hilfiger's New Tommy Jeans Spring 2022 Campaign

BN TV Music

Reekado Banks makes a surprise appearance on Glitch Africa to perform "Ozumba Mbadiwe"

BN TV Music

Mayorkun opens up about his musical journey & dream collaboration with Drake on "That Grape Juice"

Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Folabi Nuel, Greatman Takit & 121 Selah – Revival Revival

BN TV Music

Watch Avala break down the lyrics of "No More" on Accelerate TV

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: Banky W feat. Mercy Chinwo - Selense

Music

New Music: Scott GiRi - No Case

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna is Pregnant!

Music

New Video: Namenj – Baby Nagode

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rising Nigerian singer Namenj has released the official music video to his song “Baby Nagode“.

Namenj whose real name is Ali Jubril Namanjo is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who sings in his local dialect – Hausa. He is best known for his hit single “Dama” which amassed over 10 million streams.

Produced by Baad, “Baby Nagode” is a monster hit off his debut album; “The North Star“, which was released in November 2021. The video was shot and directed by Dayamund for Pinkline Films.

Watch the video for “Baby Nagode” below:

Stream “The North Star” album here.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval

#ReformIELTSPolicy: Ebenezar Wikina Wants the World to Stop Asking Nigerians to Prove English Language Proficiency

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Danger of Constantly Complaining

Be Transformed With The Catalyst: Determining What You Really Want in Life

Money Matters with Nimi: Passing A Family Business To The Next Generation
css.php