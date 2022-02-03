Connect with us

New Music + Video: Lisa Viola feat. Majeeed - Lagos

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?

Seyi Shay tells Accelerate TV five ridiculous stories she has heard about herself

New Video: Namenj - Baby Nagode

New Video: Naira Marley - Kojosese

Tems Shines in Tommy Hilfiger's New Tommy Jeans Spring 2022 Campaign

Reekado Banks makes a surprise appearance on Glitch Africa to perform "Ozumba Mbadiwe"

Mayorkun opens up about his musical journey & dream collaboration with Drake on "That Grape Juice"

New Video: TY Bello feat. Folabi Nuel, Greatman Takit & 121 Selah – Revival Revival

Watch Avala break down the lyrics of "No More" on Accelerate TV

Angolan born, Australian raised artiste, Lisa Viola just released the video to her latest single “Lagos” featuring her label mate Majeeed.

“Lagos” is a highlife sound infused with Afrobeats. Intimate, laid back and elegantly garnished with thoughtful lyrics and smooth vocals. Lisa Viola narrates her experience since arriving in Lagos, Nigeria after her record deal with Dream Empire Music.

The video was shot in Lagos by Aje Filmworks.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Stream “Lagos” here.

