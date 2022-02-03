New Music + Video: Lisa Viola feat. Majeeed – Lagos

Angolan born, Australian raised artiste, Lisa Viola just released the video to her latest single “Lagos” featuring her label mate Majeeed.

“Lagos” is a highlife sound infused with Afrobeats. Intimate, laid back and elegantly garnished with thoughtful lyrics and smooth vocals. Lisa Viola narrates her experience since arriving in Lagos, Nigeria after her record deal with Dream Empire Music.

The video was shot in Lagos by Aje Filmworks.





Stream "Lagos" here.