Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper's BAZAAR

Beauty BN TV

Yup, You Can Get the Goddess Knotless Braids with Your 4C Hair

Beauty

8 Pretty Makeup Ideas to Try This Valentine’s Day

Beauty Features

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval

Beauty

A Genius Eyeliner Hack Every Beginner Must Know, Thanks Omabelle!

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo & Priscilla May Be the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo—Here's Proof!

Beauty Nollywood

Bisola Aiyeola Rings in Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Beauty BN TV

Layefa Shared an Easy Eyebrow Tutorial for Beginners | Watch

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

GQ South Africa names Joselyn Dumas a Powerhouse Personality

Beauty BN TV Living

For Our Naturalistas – You Can Recreate Adanna Madueke Quick & Easy Updo at Home

Beauty

Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper’s BAZAAR

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and graphic designer, Adekunle Gold, shared his nighttime skincare routine with Harper’s BAZAAR and he shares gems on how he maintains his flawless skin and how he takes care of his hair as well.

The publication wrote;

…Adekunle Gold, knows the importance of showing your skin some love and reminds us *no one* is too cool for skincare. He thanks his nighttime routine for his glowing complexion, which leaves his skin looking like “magic” every morning when he wakes up. Not only does he care for his face, but is sure to moisturize his hair and body too. On top of it all, this routine can be done with the lights on… or off!

Watch the full video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Here’s How We Can Make the Workplace Favourable For New Mothers

Jasmine Toulouse is using her gifts to create change in Mauritius through her music & politics

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?
css.php