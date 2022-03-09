Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper’s BAZAAR

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and graphic designer, Adekunle Gold, shared his nighttime skincare routine with Harper’s BAZAAR and he shares gems on how he maintains his flawless skin and how he takes care of his hair as well.

The publication wrote;

…Adekunle Gold, knows the importance of showing your skin some love and reminds us *no one* is too cool for skincare. He thanks his nighttime routine for his glowing complexion, which leaves his skin looking like “magic” every morning when he wakes up. Not only does he care for his face, but is sure to moisturize his hair and body too. On top of it all, this routine can be done with the lights on… or off!