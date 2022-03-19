Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s Your Rundown of all the Beautiful Features From this Week
Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!
How exciting it is to be enjoying another fabulous weekend. The weekend goes too fast, but while it’s here, trust us to revel in every moment of it! As with all weekends, it’s time to relax and enjoy all the beautiful features we may have missed from this week.
From heartwarming love stories to mushy pre-wedding shoots, amazing weddings, bridal inspo, planning tips and sweet trending moments… If you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Just click on the title links for more on each story.
Have a fabulous weekend!
From Church Group Chat to the DM – Now It’s #TheOneForMe21!
Loretta & Gbolahan’s White Wedding Will Add Colour to Your Day!
The Oforis are Bringing all the Colours of Love Our Way With Their Wedding Video
Take in all the Beauty of Culture With Dara & TY’s Trad as #DaraTysTheKnot
Dara Met TY on Her First Day Of Uni – Now It’s a Forever Thing!
Whitney & Sammy Have Us in Our Feelings With Their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story
The #BTSloveaffair Started With the Mosque, a Mutual Friend & Instagram!
It’s #AAlove22 as Abimbola & Ayo Take Their Love Down Forever Lane!
It’s #APieceOfPI! Princess & Iyke’s Love Story Began With a Care Group
Check Out These 10 Asoebi Looks For 100% Wedding Guest Slay!
Need Some Inspo For Your Trad? You Should Totally Pin This Look!
Bring the Pop to Your Trad Look With this Perfect Inspo
Nini is Serving Premium Bridal Inspo in this Shoot & We’re Here For It!
Go Green & Glam on Your Trad With This Beauty Look!
This Bridal Styled Shoot is Serving all the Vibes of a Spring Wedding
Northern Brides-to-be, We’ve Got the Perfect Inspo For You!
This Couple’s Energy on the Dance floor is Everything!
These #AsoEbiBella Ladies Brought Their A-Game & We Love to See it!
This Bride’s Father Was a Whole Vibe on the Dance floor
This Flower Girl Has Got Moves For Days – You Won’t Stop Smiling!
Teni & Bosun’s Wedding Prep Video Will Have You Blushing Hard!