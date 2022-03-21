Akudo & Mene’s Love Story Began on a Church Whatsapp Group!

There are so many places to meet the love of your life. If you haven’t added Church to that list, we wonder why! Today, we’re gushing over these beautiful love birds, Akudo and Mene whose love story started with a Church Whatapp group.

The two met on a group created by the church for single people and now, here they are, well into their forever journey. They took their love down the aisle and it was an absolutely beautiful day. After exchanging their vows in a sweet outdoor wedding ceremony, they went on to party the day away in high spirits, beauty and many colours of love.

Akudo was simply flawless in her elegant satin dress and Mene came through looking suave and smooth. Another thing we just can’t get over is their chemistry! The sweethearts are absolutely smitten and it’s not hard to tell! #TheOneForMe21 was worth drooling over and we bet you’ll be smiling all through this feature.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story the way Akudo shares it.

How We Met

By the bride, Akudo

We met on a church WhatsApp group chat. 😂 So, a group chat was created for young singles that weren’t married. At that time if anyone had told us we would actually find our life partners in that group, we would have both called the person a liar.

It started with us always being on the same side of every argument on the group and always catching cruise on the group until we took it into the DMs…

It’s official now!

So much beauty and elegance! 😍

Credits

Bride: @akuudoo

Groom: @meneobi

Groom’s Outfit: @twif.official

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Planner: @amare.erigo

Wedding dress: @t.ways

Makeup: @makeupbysheeda

Hairstylist: @adurablestouch