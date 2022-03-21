Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Akudo & Mene's Love Story Began on a Church Whatsapp Group!

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

2 Photos of Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's White Wedding Photos We're Loving Right Now #MeetTheSnatchas

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha Are Officially Married

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Love & Clarity: Watch the First & Second Part of Stan and Blessing Nze's "Into The Relationship" Series

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Tim Godfrey Introduces Fans To His Fiancée ❤️

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Fisayo Longe Is One Happy University Graduate

Sweet Spot Weddings

#FromNaijaToGhana - Chinenye & Kwame's Class Encounter Leads Them to The Aisle!

BN TV Living Sweet Spot

See the Cute Moment Sisi Yemmie's Kids Tito & Tiara Met Their Little Sister

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Blessing & Stan Nze's love story gets even more interesting | Watch

Scoop Sweet Spot

Lala Akindoju Is Serving Premium Black Girl Magic On Her Birthday 🎉

Sweet Spot

Akudo & Mene’s Love Story Began on a Church Whatsapp Group!

Published

8 hours ago

 on

There are so many places to meet the love of your life. If you haven’t added Church to that list, we wonder why! Today, we’re gushing over these beautiful love birds, Akudo and Mene whose love story started with a Church Whatapp group.

The two met on a group created by the church for single people and now, here they are, well into their forever journey. They took their love down the aisle and it was an absolutely beautiful day. After exchanging their vows in a sweet outdoor wedding ceremony, they went on to party the day away in high spirits, beauty and many colours of love.

Akudo was simply flawless in her elegant satin dress and Mene came through looking suave and smooth. Another thing we just can’t get over is their chemistry! The sweethearts are absolutely smitten and it’s not hard to tell! #TheOneForMe21 was worth drooling over and we bet you’ll be smiling all through this feature.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story the way Akudo shares it.

How We Met
By the bride, Akudo

We met on a church WhatsApp group chat. 😂 So, a group chat was created for young singles that weren’t married. At that time if anyone had told us we would actually find our life partners in that group, we would have both called the person a liar.

It started with us always being on the same side of every argument on the group and always catching cruise on the group until we took it into the DMs…

It’s official now!

So much beauty and elegance! 😍

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits

Bride@akuudoo
Groom@meneobi
Groom’s Outfit@twif.official
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Planner: @amare.erigo
Wedding dress@t.ways
Makeup@makeupbysheeda
Hairstylist: @adurablestouch

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up
css.php