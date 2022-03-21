Connect with us

2 Photos of Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's White Wedding Photos We're Loving Right Now #MeetTheSnatchas

New Video: Arise - Dunsin Oyekan

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Highlights from Burna Boy's sold-out concert at the 3Arena in Dublin

Catch Uti Nwachukwu & E Major in the new episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

New Video: Oxlade - Want You

New Video: Blaqbonez - Commander

New Music: Shun Breezy - Stammer

Young Jonn joins Chocolate City, drops New Single + Video - "Dada"

New Music: Terri - Danger

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Nikki Laoye and Rooftop MC‘s Soul Snatcha had their white wedding ceremony over the weekend. Their love story is a classic case of when love happens when you weren’t looking.

They got engaged in December 2021 and shared their story of divorce and re-finding love on their podcast. You can catch up with that here.

Sharing the photos on their Instagram page, they wrote, “#MeetTheSnatchas – Part 2: The King & His Queen | @soulsnatcha & @NikkiLaoye – Official pictures coming soon: Best Friends of Life… now For Life. God gave us a mind-blowing second chance, he gave us beauty for ashes…”

We can’t wait to see more pictures from their beautiful wedding.

Here are two pictures we are currently crushing on of the couple!

Photo Credit: nikkilaoye |soulsnatcha

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their "Vex Money" Up
