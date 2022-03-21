2 Photos of Nikki Laoye & Snatcha’s White Wedding Photos We’re Loving Right Now #MeetTheSnatchas

Nikki Laoye and Rooftop MC‘s Soul Snatcha had their white wedding ceremony over the weekend. Their love story is a classic case of when love happens when you weren’t looking.

They got engaged in December 2021 and shared their story of divorce and re-finding love on their podcast. You can catch up with that here.

Sharing the photos on their Instagram page, they wrote, “#MeetTheSnatchas – Part 2: The King & His Queen | @soulsnatcha & @NikkiLaoye – Official pictures coming soon: Best Friends of Life… now For Life. God gave us a mind-blowing second chance, he gave us beauty for ashes…”

We can’t wait to see more pictures from their beautiful wedding.

Here are two pictures we are currently crushing on of the couple!

Photo Credit: nikkilaoye |soulsnatcha