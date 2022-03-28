Connect with us

BN TV

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from “King Richard” at the 2022 Oscars

Published

6 hours ago

 on

As part of the Oscars event on Sunday, Beyoncé delivered a spectacular performance of the song “Be Alive,” which took place at the Compton tennis courts that Venus and Serena Williams used to practice at.

The song was nominated for Best Original Song for its inclusion in the end credits of Will Smith‘s film “King Richard“. The song contains music and lyrics by Beyoncé and Roc Nation signee, DIXSON.

Jay-Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also appeared in the performance.

Watch the performance below:

