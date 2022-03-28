Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on "How To Be Young, Famous & African"

BN TV Living

This Mother's Day Edition of "#WithChude" Tackles a Topic That is Rarely Discussed: Postnatal Depression 

BN TV Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye's #MothersDay Shoutout to Mums is Both Inspiring and Heartwarming

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Check Out the Performances of the Top 10 Contestants

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Temi Otedola and Her Mum in this Adorable Mother-Daughter Q&A Tag

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

BN TV Music

It's Here: Watch the Music Video for Asake's "Sungba" Remix featuring Burna Boy

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

We Asked These Celebrity Mums What Their Fave Motherhood Memory Is - Here's What They Said

BN TV Music

Watch Pheelz, BNXN, Glitch Africa Choir & Femi Leye in this spectacular live performance of "Finesse" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Peace Hyde shares her journey from the classroom to producing Netflix's first African reality show on "Tea with Tay"

BN TV

Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on “How To Be Young, Famous & African”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

They’re young, famous, and African, and in this Netflix featurette for the recently released African reality series “Young, Famous & African” on Netflix, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry and Nollywood actress Erica Nlewedim share 5 tips on how to be young, famous, and African.

Tip 1

  • Be a man of your world all the time.

Tip 2

  • Be yourself unapologetically.

Tip 3

  • Build relationships with people of influence.

Tip 4

  • Stay loyal to your day-ones and have their back at every time.

Tip 5

  • Be adventurous and fearless.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys
css.php