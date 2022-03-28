Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on “How To Be Young, Famous & African”

They’re young, famous, and African, and in this Netflix featurette for the recently released African reality series “Young, Famous & African” on Netflix, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry and Nollywood actress Erica Nlewedim share 5 tips on how to be young, famous, and African.

Tip 1

Be a man of your world all the time.

Tip 2

Be yourself unapologetically.

Tip 3

Build relationships with people of influence.

Tip 4

Stay loyal to your day-ones and have their back at every time.

Tip 5

Be adventurous and fearless.

