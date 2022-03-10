You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: How To Tap Into The Creator Economy Gold Rush this Weekend With Dodos Uvieghara, Debbie Beeko & Nonye Udeogu

Every week in March, BellaNaija Style will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram Live. So mark your calendars for the ultimate #BNSConvos!

Our reliance on social media has grown over the last ten years, whether it is used for keeping up with loved ones, listening to music, getting inspiration, or simply having a good laugh. Due to this and many other factors including the 2020 pandemic, there has been a spike in influencer marketing. So much so that the space is forming its own integral part of the economic sector. In fact, a survey by www.influencermarketinghub.com estimates that influencer marketing will be worth about $16.4 Billion in 2022.

We’ve pulled together three of the biggest influencers on the continent who grew from zero followers to having massive platforms and scoring the best influencer marketing deals to discuss how they have navigated the space over the years and how to turn social media fame into success IRL.

Meet The Speakers

Dodos Uvieghara

Dodos Uvieghara is an award-winning makeup artist and content creator passionate about fashion, lifestyle, skincare and female empowerment.

Her creative approach places emphasis on a bright, minimalist and high-quality aesthetic. This and her ability to connect authentically has led to a strong following of over 170,000 Instagram followers and over 290,000 YouTube subscribers, with millions of views as well as collaborations with some of the world’s leading brands including Lancome, Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Elizabeth Arden, Maybelline, Bioderma, UGG, SKIMS, MICHEAL KORS, Savage Fenty, Summer Fridays, Andrea Iyamah, Arami Essentials, ZARON and many more.

She is also a recipient of the YouTube Black Voices 2021 fund. Dodos seeks to empower black women all over the world to feel confident and beautiful through her work and content.

Debbie Beeko

Debbie Beeko is a Ghanaian-based freelance curator and content creator. She has been in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries for over ten years.

She embraces her African identity without projecting stereotypes and has effectively turned her passions into a profession. With her tight niche for making style affordable and accessible to many, with DIY tips and hacks, Debbie influences women to think outside the box and feel included in everything from fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Debbie is also a fashion stylist, social media strategist and creative director. She brilliantly applies her skill sets together with the latest trends in her work as an influencer with both local and international brands.

Nonye Udeogu

Nonye Udeogu is a multifaceted creative with 4+ years of experience in visual storytelling + content development. She has created premium content for local and international fashion & lifestyle brands such as Darling, Coldstone, Dominos, Molped, GTBank, Jobberman, SAMSUNG, MAC and a lot more.

With over 500+ copies of her Video Editing E-book sold and 100+ Consultations in the last year, Nonye loves impacting creative entrepreneurs & helping SMEs build and manage their brands’ online presence through content creation and social media.

When she is not busy creating content, she is on a couch watching her favourite tv-series and eating pasta.

Date: 12th, March 2022

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

