Lilian Afegbai Launches New Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch”

Published

16 mins ago

 on

It’s yet another win for Lilian Afegbai!

Lilian announced via Instagram that she has a new talk show on the way on YouTube. Entitled “Lilian’s Couch,” the show will feature intimate chats with a variety of guests, most of whom are her celebrity friends and acquaintances, having conversations about their lives and experiences and doing it over food and fun games.

The preview shows Lilian welcoming stars like Uti Nwachukwu, Nancy Isime, Kaffy, Osas Ighodaro, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

It promises to be insightful and emotional, where she honestly bonds with her guests over shared experiences, trauma, and the truth behind some of the most shocking and scandalous news stories spun in the media circle.

Check out the show’s trailer below:

