Watch Omah Lay and Justin Bieber’s Video for New Single “Attention”

New Music: John Dreyz - One More Time

New Music: Black iQ & Slizzy E - Street Call

New Video: Nonso Amadi - Foreigner

New Video: KCee - True Love

New Music + Video: Diamond Platnumz - Gidi

New Music: Sess - Revival

New Music: Magixx - Chocolate

1da Banton enlists Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage on the remix of "No Wahala"

Burna Boy Snags 'Best Solo Act In The World' at BandLab NME Awards 2022

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Omah Lay has released a new song “Attention“, which features a collaboration with Justin Bieber and his go-to producer Harv, as well as Avedon.

The single, which is off Omah Lay’s forthcoming debut album “Boy Alone,” finds Bieber in unknown terrain as he croons into his lower range.

This isn’t Omah Lay’s first collaboration with Bieber; they both appeared on the MasterkraftPeaches” remix.

Listen to the track below:

Check out the music video for “Attention,” directed by Colin Tilley, below.

Stream and listen to “Attention” here.

