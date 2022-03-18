Enjoy a Colourful Day With Comfort & Safo’s Wedding Video

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If like us, you’re a hopeless romantic and lover of love, then you’ll absolutely love this feature. Weddings are always a source of excitement and we’ve got Comfort and Safo serving us all that excitement with their wedding video.

The beautiful Ghanaian couple exchanged their vows in a lovely white wedding ceremony to the witness of family, friends and loved ones. It was indeed a beautiful affair, from the vow exchange to the reception, music food and all-around joy. You’ll certainly be smiling from ear to ear as you relish every moment of their day in this video.

Enjoy the wedding video below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credit

Videography: @maxwelljennings

