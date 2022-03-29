Connect with us

Stan Nze talks about how he proposed to Blessing in new video

Sisi Yemmie reveals what she named her daughter in new vlog

Watch the New Episode of the "Frankly Speaking" Podcast

This Mother's Day Edition of "#WithChude" Tackles a Topic That is Rarely Discussed: Postnatal Depression 

Tomike Adeoye's #MothersDay Shoutout to Mums is Both Inspiring and Heartwarming

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Check Out the Performances of the Top 10 Contestants

Watch Temi Otedola and Her Mum in this Adorable Mother-Daughter Q&A Tag

Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on "How To Be Young, Famous & African"

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

It's Here: Watch the Music Video for Asake's "Sungba" Remix featuring Burna Boy

In this new episode of the “Into the Relationship” on their YouTube channel, Stan Nze talks more about how he came up with the idea of proposing to Blessing.

Blessing, on the other hand, tells us about how she got a confirmation from God about a spouse on a retreat but was unsure of who it would be. Following God’s spectacular revelation of a ‘Champagne Dream,’ Blessing began arranging a fictitious wedding.

Watch them share their proposal story in the video below:

