Stan Nze talks about how he proposed to Blessing in new video

In this new episode of the “Into the Relationship” on their YouTube channel, Stan Nze talks more about how he came up with the idea of proposing to Blessing.

Blessing, on the other hand, tells us about how she got a confirmation from God about a spouse on a retreat but was unsure of who it would be. Following God’s spectacular revelation of a ‘Champagne Dream,’ Blessing began arranging a fictitious wedding.

Watch them share their proposal story in the video below: