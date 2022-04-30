BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Awesome Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It is always such a delight to witness the weekend. We’re never getting over the thrills and joy that come with Saturdays. And knowing that so many people around the world are saying their “I do” at this time? Absolutely priceless.

Like every weekend it’s time to let your hair down and enjoy. What better way to do that than to take in all the beautiful doses of love we’re serving. This week came with so much beauty and if you missed out on anything, that’s alright – we’ve got you covered.

From beautiful wedding photos to sultry pre-wedding shoots, joyful anniversary features, heartwarming love stories, wedding planning tips and top-notch inspos… there’s definitely a lot in store for you. Just click on the title links for more on each story.

Enjoy an awesome weekend!

Lisa & Oluwayomi were Meant to be! Enjoy Their White Wedding + Love Story

Lisa & Oluwayomi’s Edo – Yoruba Trad in Georgia was a Beautiful Display of Culture

#TheBEaffair22 Started From Church! Enjoy Their Vibrant Akwa Ibom Trad

Catch all the Thrills of Queen & Wisdom’s Beautiful White Wedding

MC Real Warri Pikin and Her Sweetheart Ikechukwu are Celebrating 9 Years of Bliss!

Reniy & Debola’s Love Story Began in Primary School! See Their Sweet #BNBling Moment

Meeting at a Friend’s Wedding Led to Kemi & Femi’s Love Journey

He Slid into Her DM on IG – Now, Jasmine & Solomon are On to Forever!

From Bestman & Maid of Honour to Lovers For Life! It’s the #JBlovestory

The ALYNE by Rita Vinieris SS 2023 Bridal Collection Shows the Beauty in Simplicity

Dazzle in Green On Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Exude Elegance & Style on Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Say “I do” Elegantly With This Flawless Beauty Look

Igbo Brides-to-be, You Should Totally Pin This Beauty Look!

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman’s Reception Entrance was a Burst of Energy!

This BTS Video of MI Abaga & Eniola Mafe’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Make Your Day!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

