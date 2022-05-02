Lisa & Oluwayomi’s Happy Ever After Began With a Message on Instagram!

When love happens, it usually is the most beautiful thing ever. Today, we’re all about #AdeToRemember as Lisa and Oluwayomi give us so much joy with their beautiful love story.

For these love birds, it all started on Instagram and now it’s a happy ever after song! They tied the knot in a colourful Edo – Yoruba traditional wedding and the burst of colours, vibrant display of culture, and the richness of cultural heritage all blended perfectly to fill our hearts with sweetness. After their trad, they went on to exchange their vows in an all so beautiful white wedding ceremony in Georgia with friends, family, and loved ones present to witness their joy.

The Edo beauty and her Yoruba prince charming stepped into the next phase of their lives in style with Lisa looking every bit a dazzling bride and her sweetheart, Oluwayomi coming through dapper and suave as well.

From the morning prep to the heartwarming first look, that emotional walk down the aisle, the ceremony, and reception… there were so many beautiful moments from the #AdeToRemember wedding and we’re taking it all in! You certainly want to do the same. Their love story as shared by the couple will also have you smiling from ear to ear.

Enjoy their lovely wedding photos and beautiful love story below.

How We Met

By the Bride, Lisa

Back in 2015, God gave me a detailed revelation about Yomi, who was just my Instagram follower at the time (I still don’t remember how I even followed him). It was weird because I had never met him in real life at this point. But I had to be obedient to the Lord and deliver the message, lol. So I sent it in the DM. It was literally a paragraph, but he claims it was an essay, lol. Fast forward to 2017. I was in a place of deep prayer after countless disappointments and heartbreaks. I told God that I could not enter 2018 without a proper sign from him concerning who my spouse is.

I was serving at my church and devoting my time to God. Yomi’s older cousin Titi, who happens to be my mentor, mentioned she had a cousin who was single. She mentioned that it was Yomi and that he told her about the DM that I sent him. In November of 2017, I went on a month-long fast and literally was asking God for a sign every day, lol (ya girl was PRESSED).

The first week of the fast I get a message from a young lady on Instagram, and she prophesied my wedding colours (which I had told no one), so I knew that was God. By the second week, I get a call from one of my big sisters in Houston (Jennifer) stating that she saw my name and Yomi’s name appearing together and she believed that he was my husband. I continued to pray. December 31st came; I woke up that morning still hopeful that God would answer my prayers.

By 5 PM that same day I got a message from Yomi on Instagram saying how that revelation that I sent two years prior resonated with him and how he would love to be my friend. I knew instantly that was my sign and that he really didn’t want to be my friend, lol. We hung out at Piedmont Park in January of 2018, about two weeks after, and the rest is history. God brought us together. He wrote our love story.

Here’s Yomi’s side of the story:

While living my bachelor life in 2015, I received this weird random message (more like an essay) from Lisa on Instagram. My response was very short because I wasn’t too sure how to respond to her. I also wasn’t interested in dating at the time. So, I was not entertaining any opportunities to get to know anyone.

Fast-forward to about 1.5 years later… Still living my bachelor life, my cousin Titi mentioned that I should definitely consider a young lady at her church. As soon as Titi mentioned her name was Lisa, my mind quickly recalled the strange message that Lisa sent to me. I simply responded to my cousin that I didn’t think Lisa was my type.

Over the next couple of months, I started observing Lisa more on Instagram, and I was quickly interested in getting to know her more. On December 31, 2017, I was ready to make my first move on Lisa. I slid into Lisa’s DMs and told her I would like to get to know her better. I shared my number, and we started texting ever so often.

Through the many conversations, Lisa and I had, I was truly convinced that this beautiful woman had a passion for God. Both of us were working with the youth at our church, so it was exciting to know we shared some of the same interests. I was now even more interested in getting to know Lisa and who God created her to be. In the winter of 2018, we decided to begin our courtship after both of us fasted and prayed. The rest is history.

Enjoy their beautiful trad photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @lisaesosa

Groom: @yomitsunami89

Photography & Videography: @aloveexperience | @dakadavid_ | @calvinmauricemedia

Day of Coordination: @cremedelechic

Asoebi: @oreofe_fabrics

Coral Beads and Okuku: @heysoso.lux

Bride and Groom Asooke: @tisbeeasooke

Edo Bridal Outfit: @threadboxbykay

Teal Bridal Outfit: @stitchercouture

Bridal Makeup: @tomilolaofbiggles

Bridesmaids Makeup: @maryshine__pro | @bebeautyartistry

DJ: @djmajestyentertainment

MC: @kappacinco

Uplighting: @dj_halo_ace

Cake: @ittakesthecakelawrenceville

White Wedding

Bride: @lisaesosa

Groom: @yomitsunami89

Photography & Videography: @aloveexperience | @dakadavid_ | @calvinmauricemedia

White Wedding Dress: @tkbridalatlanta

Day of Coordination: @cremedelechic

Bridal Bouquet: @cremedelechic

Bridal Hairstylist: @lindzstylez

Bridal Headpiece: @tavinbeads

Bridal Makeup: @tomilolaofbiggles

Bridesmaids’ Makeup: @maryshine__pro | @bebeautyartistry

DJ: @djmajestyentertainment

MC: @kappacinco

Uplighting: @dj_halo_ace

Cake: @ittakesthecakelawrenceville