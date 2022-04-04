BN TV
Gbemi & Toolz Are Back with Season 5 of the “OffAir Show”
Gbemi and Toolz are gearing up for season 5 of their collaborative podcast after four seasons and over twenty successful episodes of “OffAir Show.”
The new season will go live on YouTube on Thursday, April 7.
“We are back with the Uncensored & Uncut gist !!! This season is our biggest yet… We will be having more performances + celeb guest interviews & so much more,” the caption reads on the show’s official Instagram page.
Watch the trailer below:
