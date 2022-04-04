Gbemi & Toolz Are Back with Season 5 of the “OffAir Show”

Gbemi and Toolz are gearing up for season 5 of their collaborative podcast after four seasons and over twenty successful episodes of “OffAir Show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz (@offairshow)

The new season will go live on YouTube on Thursday, April 7.

“We are back with the Uncensored & Uncut gist !!! This season is our biggest yet… We will be having more performances + celeb guest interviews & so much more,” the caption reads on the show’s official Instagram page.

Watch the trailer below: