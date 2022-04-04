Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Gbemi & Toolz Are Back with Season 5 of the "OffAir Show"

BN TV Music Scoop

"Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Recap: Contestants Deliver Inspirational Performances as Gerald Exits the Competition

BN TV Movies & TV

BBC "Africa Eye" uncovers how rogue pastors exploit the belief of their followers for profit and power in Uganda

BN TV

Watch this new episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Nas Boi

BN TV Music

Watch Ria Sean perform Her Singles "Satisfy My Soul" & "Stamina" live on That Grape Juice

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha are back with a new vlog detailing their wedding

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Before the Lord Our God

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML rocks out on Audiomack's "Fine Tuned" with a thrilling performance of "Peru"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Campaign for Head Prefect Begins in Episode Three of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

BN TV Music

Watch the Nollywood recreation of Flavour's "Egwu Ndi Oma"

BN TV

Gbemi & Toolz Are Back with Season 5 of the “OffAir Show”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gbemi and Toolz are gearing up for season 5 of their collaborative podcast after four seasons and over twenty successful episodes of “OffAir Show.”

The new season will go live on YouTube on Thursday, April 7.

“We are back with the Uncensored & Uncut gist !!! This season is our biggest yet… We will be having more performances + celeb guest interviews & so much more,” the caption reads on the show’s official Instagram page.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin
css.php