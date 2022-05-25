Connect with us

New Music + Video: DJ Consequence feat. Patoranking – Pause

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Pause, Rewind. Run it again!

The consequence of having one of the biggest songs of 2021 is definitely doing it again and it’s no surprise DJ Consequence starts his 2022 with a potential chart-topping banger alongside Dancehall superstar, Patoranking, something that makes you “Pause” to appreciate dope music.

With DJ Consequence and DJ Tarico‘s “Number One” topping charts and becoming one of the most viral Nigerian songs on Tiktok to date, “Pause” comes in just right in time for what can be termed the Nigerian tune of the summer.

Produced by DJ Coublon and video directed by the amazing Dammy Twitch, the song puts Patoranking in a music element like never before as he combines sweet Afropop vibes with some rap ingenuity, making DJ Consequence run it again!

‘Pause’ is a bop and is available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the music video below:

 

