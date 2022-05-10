Take in The Beauty of Osasu & Nate’s Enchanting Pre-wedding Shoot

If you ask us, we will tell you that love is the purest form of magic, and we will not be wrong! Today, Osasu and Nate give us more proof that nothing is as beautiful as the phenomenon that is love.

The love birds found love in each other’s arms and have decided to take it down the forever lane. Their pre-wedding shoot is the perfect dose of magic for our day. Their undeniable chemistry has us deep in our feelings and we can’t help but root for them. The beautiful photos from the #NatSu22 pre-wedding shoot will have you drooling and appreciating the sweetness of love.

Enjoy the lovely pre-wedding photos below.

Credits

Bride: @osasuigbinedion

Groom: @nathanogucci @nategenius01

Planner: @j.bassevents

Photography: @bighstudios | @bedgepictures

Makeup: @hermosaa_ng

Hair: @hairbyehis