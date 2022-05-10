Connect with us

Weddings

Take in The Beauty of Osasu & Nate's Enchanting Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

BN Bridal: Explore the Beauty of Simplicity With The ALYNE by Rita Vinieris SS 2023 Bridal Collection

Sweet Spot Weddings

The #BTSloveaffair Wedding Was One For the Books!

BN TV Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

Everything you need to know about Blessing & Stan Nze's wedding plans | Watch

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 407

Weddings

Tamara and Kayode's Love Story Began With an Instagram Crush!

Weddings

Lisa & Oluwayomi's Happy Ever After Began With a Message on Instagram!

News Sweet Spot Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Awesome Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

Weddings

Take in The Beauty of Osasu & Nate’s Enchanting Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

1 day ago

 on

If you ask us, we will tell you that love is the purest form of magic, and we will not be wrong! Today, Osasu and Nate give us more proof that nothing is as beautiful as the phenomenon that is love.

The love birds found love in each other’s arms and have decided to take it down the forever lane. Their pre-wedding shoot is the perfect dose of magic for our day. Their undeniable chemistry has us deep in our feelings and we can’t help but root for them. The beautiful photos from the #NatSu22 pre-wedding shoot will have you drooling and appreciating the sweetness of love.

Enjoy the lovely pre-wedding photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride@osasuigbinedion
Groom@nathanogucci @nategenius01
Planner@j.bassevents
Photography@bighstudios | @bedgepictures
Makeup@hermosaa_ng
Hair@hairbyehis

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress

Adedamola Adedayo: Are Characters in Comedy Skits Interwoven?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Policies and Private Business Models
css.php