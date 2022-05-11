BN Bridal: Explore the Beauty of Simplicity With The ALYNE by Rita Vinieris SS 2023 Bridal Collection

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Whoever came up with the phrase, “simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication” was definitely in their element when they did. In the world of bridal fashion, we can’t deny the elegance that a simple yet exquisite dress exudes that we have come to love.

Design brand, Rita Vinieris has come through with her new Spring/Summer bridal collection, The ALYNE by Rita Vinieris SS 2023. Each dress in this bridal collection speaks of exquisite beauty and exudes an allure perfect for modern brides.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

Making simple as simple as possible with a new energy to lift spirits, spark joy and invite all to the celebration. Through emotional staggered layers, rare romantic touches and cloudy volumes, tried-and-true classics are reinterpreted to still hold a modern interest. Fluid lines and sculptural construction of ethereal textures and luscious silks, organically drape the body creating voluminous and pure silhouettes. The spirit is modern and undiluted.

Check out the collection below:

Credits

Design Brand: @ritavinieris

