The #BTSloveaffair Wedding Was One For the Books!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Don’t you just love weddings? Two people in love, taking that love down the forever path! Teni and Bosun went down that route and we’re absolutely excited for them.

Teni and Bosun whose love story started in the mosque are now well on their way to forever and they entered this new phase in style. After their colourful traditional engagement, they went on to seal the deal in a white wedding ceremony which was all shades of beautiful.

Teni was such an exquisite bride in all her looks, while she served us gorgeous short hair glory and her sweetheart Bosun, came through dapper as well. The bridal party also totally understood the assignment and came correct. The #BTSloveaffair wedding came with so much colour, love and fun, that we can’t get enough of the special day. Surely, you want to take all that splendour and vibrance in yourself.

Enjoy the beautiful wedding photos below.

That first look moment will always get us giddy…

Enjoy the beautiful trad photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Planner@mimiluxe_events
Bridal Styling@lavish_bridal
Bridal Makeup@mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist: @patricksbeautyzone
Photography: @jopstudios
Groom’s shoes: @kimonokollection | @ferragamo
Gele:  @khernys_touch@dbellezza_gele
Asooke@shadiat_alasooke
Dresses@tabsatelier
Fabric@fumifumzlagos

White Wedding

Planner@mimiluxe_events
Bridal Styling@lavish_bridal
Bridal Makeup@mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist: @patricksbeautyzone
Wedding Dress & veil@yemishoyemi
Shoes@aquazzura
Photography: @jopstudios
Groom’s Tux: @kimonokollection
Groom’s shoes: @kimonokollection | @ferragamo
Dresses@tabsatelier

