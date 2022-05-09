The #BTSloveaffair Wedding Was One For the Books!

Don’t you just love weddings? Two people in love, taking that love down the forever path! Teni and Bosun went down that route and we’re absolutely excited for them.

Teni and Bosun whose love story started in the mosque are now well on their way to forever and they entered this new phase in style. After their colourful traditional engagement, they went on to seal the deal in a white wedding ceremony which was all shades of beautiful.

Teni was such an exquisite bride in all her looks, while she served us gorgeous short hair glory and her sweetheart Bosun, came through dapper as well. The bridal party also totally understood the assignment and came correct. The #BTSloveaffair wedding came with so much colour, love and fun, that we can’t get enough of the special day. Surely, you want to take all that splendour and vibrance in yourself.

Enjoy the beautiful wedding photos below.

That first look moment will always get us giddy…

Enjoy the beautiful trad photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Planner: @mimiluxe_events

Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal

Bridal Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Hairstylist: @patricksbeautyzone

Photography: @jopstudios

Groom’s shoes: @kimonokollection | @ferragamo

Gele: @khernys_touch | @dbellezza_gele

Asooke: @shadiat_alasooke

Dresses: @tabsatelier

Fabric: @fumifumzlagos

White Wedding

Planner: @mimiluxe_events

Bridal Styling: @lavish_bridal

Bridal Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Hairstylist: @patricksbeautyzone

Wedding Dress & veil: @yemishoyemi

Shoes: @aquazzura

Photography: @jopstudios

Groom’s Tux: @kimonokollection

Groom’s shoes: @kimonokollection | @ferragamo

Dresses: @tabsatelier