Peace Hyde Shares Her Journey to Creating the Game Changing Reality Show "Young, Famous & African" on BBC | Watch

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Akah Nnani is Inspiring & Hilarious

Watch Kate Henshaw & Ramsey Nouah discuss "Blood Sisters"

Add Sisi Yemmie's Turkey & Plantain Peppersoup Recipe to Your Weekend Menu

Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

Gbemi & Toolz tackle pressing relationship questions in this episode of the "OffAir Show"

This Yummy Nigerian Salad Recipe Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

This Episode of the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast Is All About Body Enhancements

Marcy & Diana address Entitled Friendships in this episode of “Naija Girls Dish”

New Music + Video: DJ Consequence feat. Patoranking - Pause

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Young, Famous & African” is one of the latest viral sensations to hit Netflix following other major local hits like “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton.”

The first of its kind reality TV series set in Africa was created and executive produced by African media maven, Peace Hyde, who also wears the hat of the head of digital media and partnership and West African correspondent for Forbes Africa.

The show that follows the lives and relationships of some of Africa’s biggest celebrities was launched on Netflix to a global audience of over 220 million and within its first five days shot up to the global top 5 list and instantly created a cult-like following across Africa and the diaspora.

In her exclusive interview with BBC, Peace Hyde shares her journey to creating the game-changing content and the impact it is already having globally.

Watch the interview below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

