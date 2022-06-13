Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share Factors to Consider Before Baby Number Two in New Vlog

BN TV

Lade delivers an energetic performance of viral "Adulthood Anthem" on Aktivated TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's a Love Triangle as Seen in Episode 8 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 1 of Accelerate TV's New Romantic Comedy “Just Friends”

BN TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Your VVIP Pass to Ini Dima-Okojie's White Wedding, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

BN TV Music

New Video: Phyno - Paracetamol

BN TV Scoop

Kunle Adeyanju Shares His London-to-Lagos Experience with Tayo Aina

BN TV Living

Try Out Jambalaya Pasta With Shrimps, Chicken & Sausage Chef Lola’s Style

BN TV Living

Learn How To Prepare Chicken Pasta Bake From Sisi Yemmie

BN TV Music

Oxlade shares an energetic performance of his new single "Ku Lo Sa" on ColorsxStudios

BN TV

Akah & Claire Nnani Share Factors to Consider Before Baby Number Two in New Vlog

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Whether you’ve already had a baby or you haven’t, deciding to have a child can be complicated. It gets harder when you are still trying to figure out how to manage the expenses with the other child and you are also being pressured to have another baby.

“What is more important is raising good children that won’t be a liability to the community or their parents,” Nigerian actor and YouTuber Akah Nnani said in a video he shared on the YouTube channel he hosts with his wife, Claire. The duo co-host a YouTube channel where they share their opinions on topics that concerns relationships, marriage, and the community.

In this video, they shared their opinions on having baby number two:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Win People’s Trust

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties
css.php