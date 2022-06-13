Akah & Claire Nnani Share Factors to Consider Before Baby Number Two in New Vlog

Whether you’ve already had a baby or you haven’t, deciding to have a child can be complicated. It gets harder when you are still trying to figure out how to manage the expenses with the other child and you are also being pressured to have another baby.

“What is more important is raising good children that won’t be a liability to the community or their parents,” Nigerian actor and YouTuber Akah Nnani said in a video he shared on the YouTube channel he hosts with his wife, Claire. The duo co-host a YouTube channel where they share their opinions on topics that concerns relationships, marriage, and the community.

In this video, they shared their opinions on having baby number two: