Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of Love With Features From This Week

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

Weddings

A Family & Friends Story! See How The #IOaffair Began

Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 409

Weddings

Feel The Beauty & Love at Vanessa & Benjamin's Destination Wedding

Comedy Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We’re Absolutely Feeling Funnybone & His Sweetheart's Pre-wedding Shoot | #StanleysAngel

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all The Beauty & Love From This Week

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sweet Moments from Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred Akhuemokhan's White Wedding

Weddings

The #UltimatelyUagbor Love Story Began at a Mutual Friend's Birthday Party

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#BBNaija Reunion: Wedding Guest Inspiration from the 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Relish The Beauty of Love With Features From This Week

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another fabulous weekend. As you already know, in our books, Saturdays = weddings and today is no exception. While we celebrate with the many lovebirds saying their “I do’s” today, let’s also enjoy some of these beautiful features from the past week.

From weddings to love stories, pre-wedding shoots, inspos and wedding planning tips… the week was surely a colourful one. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Of Colours, Love & Fun! Catch all the Thrills of Chinwe and Ozzy’s White Wedding

Daniella & Edmund Met On Twitter! See #ThatMundellaLove White Wedding

Take in The Beauty of Culture With Daniella & Edmund’s Edo Trad

Vibes + Colours + Love = Kofi & Michele’s Ghanaian Wedding

Funnybone Met His Angel Through a Mutual Friend! Enjoy The #StanleysAngel Trad

From Study Sessions to Ever After! Jessica & Langston’s Love Story Will Make You Smile

From Young Love to Forever Love! Enjoy Tolu & Ini’s Pre-wedding Shoot

It Was Love at First Sight For Augusta & John! #TheAJnuptials

From Her Brother’s Friend to Lifetime Lover! It’s #LOwithlove2022

Mercy Chinwo & Her Boo, Pastor Blessed are Set For The Aisle!

Getting Hitched? This Collection Will Inspire Your Wedding Looks

These 8 #AsoEbiBella Looks are a Perfect Wedding Slay Guide For The Weekend!

Get Your Slay On With This Flawless Bridal Beauty Look!

This Beauty Look is Perfect For The Modern Igbo Bride

Exude Elegance & Style on Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look

Get Your Civil Wedding Slay on 100% With This Beauty Look

This Sweet Couple Moment Will Fill Your Day With Love!

This Groom Squad Came With all The Drip & We Love to See It!

We’re Taking Dance Lessons From This Bride & Her Dad!

We’re Catching all The Feels With This Couple’s Dreamy Reels

For The Culture! You’ll Enjoy These Clips From Comedian Funnybone & Angel’s Trad

Isaiah & His Squad are Setting Our Weekend Mood With Their Energy!

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)
css.php