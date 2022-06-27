Connect with us

Relish The Thrills of "Happy Ever After" With Chinwe & Ozzy's White Wedding

Relish The Thrills of “Happy Ever After” With Chinwe & Ozzy’s White Wedding

Weddings bring us so much excitement and today is certainly no exception. All the thrills of witnessing lovebirds take on that decision to do life forever is something to relish. And today, we bask in the beauty of love, through the lens of Chinwe and Ozzy.

The pair met at a friend’s birthday party and a beautiful love story was born. Chinwe and Ozzy have now taken it down the forever lane as they exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Chinwe was such an exquisite bride in her three looks for the big day and Ozzy came through dapper and suave!

From the church ceremony to the reception and after-party, the joy and love were absolutely evident. After the church ceremony, the lovers went on to party with friends, family and well-wishers. Uber talented superstars, Wande Coal and BNXN were also present to serenade the couple and give everyone a good time! You’ll definitely want to take in all the thrills of this wedding yourself.

Enjoy Chinwe and Ozzy’s wedding photos below.

Make way for the couple of the moment!

Now, let’s see who’s next!

Taking the fun up several notches higher!

Now, let’s get this party rocking!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

-visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride @rougevalet
Planner @elithan_events
Stylist @rougevalet
Hairstylist @marieghold
Makeup @revysbeauty
Decor @yventkouture
Effect and light @innovatemedia1
Photography @jopstudios
Videography @pegacornuniversalpictures
DJ @djmichaelandre
MC @frankedoho
Food @beyondtastee_catering | @jokspepperkonsult
Small chops @mlb_kitchen
Cake and dessert @sweetcravingsdesserts

