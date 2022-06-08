Connect with us

New Music: Keybone feat. Kel Fst, Mr. Jembe & Bubay - Lean and Bounce

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Keybone, a Nigerian versatile rapper and songwriter has released a new song titled ”Lean and Bounce”. He is popularly known for his conscious styled theme lyrics and sing-along rhythmic melodies.

Keybone collaborates with Kel Fst, Mr Jembe and Bubay on this MLV-produced feel-good hip hop and rap party jam inspired by the club banging style of Southern rap music, this song has tonality, instrumentation and vibe to perfectly get you into the groove.

Watch the lyric video below:

