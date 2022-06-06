Connect with us

Promotions

Don't Miss Out on this Opportunity to be part of the MERGE Summit Conference | Apply Now

Events Promotions

Access Bank is Championing the Growth of SMEs as it provides Access to Funds, Markets & Knowledge

Promotions

Lagos Business School ranks Among the Top 50 Global Business Schools in Financial Times of London 2022 Executive Education

Promotions

LeriQ launches African Valuables Collective (AVC), an NFT-focused company

Promotions

Enjoy an Ultra Exclusive Experience with Starr Luxury Cars and Café Royal this Summer

Promotions

LandWey Pioneers Social Impact Initiative & Set to Plant 5000 Trees in 12 Months

Promotions

Feed Their Amazing: An Impactful Campaign by Flour Mills of Nigeria in Commemoration of the 2022 Children’s Day

Promotions

Entries are Now Open for the 2022 Edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

Events Promotions

Leadway sets out to Promote SME Growth and Creativity at the 5th Edition of Lagos Leather Fair

Promotions

Chipper Cash unveiled as Headline Sponsor of Trendupp Awards 2022! Winners to receive $16000 Cash Prize Collectively

Promotions

Don’t Miss Out on this Opportunity to be part of the MERGE Summit Conference | Apply Now

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the landscape of how we connect and create continues to change, it brings with it unique opportunities for creatives. With African culture, film, and television, bursting into the western mainstream, one Hollywood executive of faith is equipping raw talent with what they need to make it in the industry.

Dr Holly Carter, CEO of Relevé Entertainment (Preachers of LA, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Kingdom Business) and founder of the hot ticket MERGE Summit Conference, is bringing a unique educational opportunity to the Ghanian market.

The Merge Summit Extension Program (MSEP) is a one-of-a-kind virtual program that gives prospective students a 10-week deep dive into the entertainment industry with live and on-demand classes taught by some of the leading Hollywood executives, talent and artists including; executive producer Devon Franklin, Casting Director Robbi Reed, renown Actor Harry Lennix, Award-winning screenwriters, content creators, talent agents, brand managers and more!

“It’s expedited film school. I saw that many creatives were putting their dreams on hold because they didn’t have the time, the money or know how. MSEP saves you the time and the money and after MSEP, you’ll know how” says Dr. Carter

This virtual course is open to all aspiring, actors, directors, producers, writers, and content creators. But like any prestigious institution, you’ll have to apply to make the cut. Out of the thousands that may apply, MSEP is only accepting 100 students for its inaugural class. The top 10 students of the class will receive a special invitation to Los Angeles, CA this fall for the 2022 MERGE Summit, where they will have the opportunity to live pitch an idea to a panel of producers. If that didn’t have you looking for the “apply now” button, the top 3 students will be given a 30-day internship with Relevé Entertainment or producing partner in their chosen field of study.

Don’t put your dreams on hold. It’s TIME for you to Power your future and MERGE into your destiny.- Dr. Holly Carter

You can become one of 100! APPLY NOW. The deadline to submit is Friday, June 10, 2022. Class begins June 20, 2022. See application info below:

Application Criteria:

  • Complete the Application form on MSEPGhana.com
    • Pay $50 (USD) Application Fee
    • Provide Full Name
    • List your area of study
    • Profile Photo
    • Link to resume/portfolio if applicable
  • Submit a 1 min video Submission

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Improve your Life By Making Little Changes Every Day

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business
css.php