Don’t Miss Out on this Opportunity to be part of the MERGE Summit Conference | Apply Now

As the landscape of how we connect and create continues to change, it brings with it unique opportunities for creatives. With African culture, film, and television, bursting into the western mainstream, one Hollywood executive of faith is equipping raw talent with what they need to make it in the industry.

Dr Holly Carter, CEO of Relevé Entertainment (Preachers of LA, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Kingdom Business) and founder of the hot ticket MERGE Summit Conference, is bringing a unique educational opportunity to the Ghanian market.

The Merge Summit Extension Program (MSEP) is a one-of-a-kind virtual program that gives prospective students a 10-week deep dive into the entertainment industry with live and on-demand classes taught by some of the leading Hollywood executives, talent and artists including; executive producer Devon Franklin, Casting Director Robbi Reed, renown Actor Harry Lennix, Award-winning screenwriters, content creators, talent agents, brand managers and more!

“It’s expedited film school. I saw that many creatives were putting their dreams on hold because they didn’t have the time, the money or know how. MSEP saves you the time and the money and after MSEP, you’ll know how” says Dr. Carter

This virtual course is open to all aspiring, actors, directors, producers, writers, and content creators. But like any prestigious institution, you’ll have to apply to make the cut. Out of the thousands that may apply, MSEP is only accepting 100 students for its inaugural class. The top 10 students of the class will receive a special invitation to Los Angeles, CA this fall for the 2022 MERGE Summit, where they will have the opportunity to live pitch an idea to a panel of producers. If that didn’t have you looking for the “apply now” button, the top 3 students will be given a 30-day internship with Relevé Entertainment or producing partner in their chosen field of study.

Don’t put your dreams on hold. It’s TIME for you to Power your future and MERGE into your destiny.- Dr. Holly Carter

You can become one of 100! APPLY NOW . The deadline to submit is Friday, June 10, 2022. Class begins June 20, 2022. See application info below:

Application Criteria:

Complete the Application form on MSEPGhana.com Pay $50 (USD) Application Fee Provide Full Name List your area of study Profile Photo Link to resume/portfolio if applicable

Submit a 1 min video Submission

