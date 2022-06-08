Connect with us

You can now Stream ‘Mwen Love Ou’ by Mickael Marabou featuring Davido

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Multi-talented singer and songwriter, Haitian but Brooklyn-based Mickael Marabou releases her new single ‘Mwen Love Ou’, and she features afrobeat star and Africa’s finest Davido in this. ‘Mwen Love Ou’ means ‘I love you’ and the song simply sings of pure deep affection (love or lust depending on how you interpret it), so the song says ‘I love you’ in Creole and ‘there is no one else’ in Yoruba.

This song is a pure blend of afrobeat and kompa, and it was produced by Young D.
This new single is served fresh from the oven of her upcoming album ‘Afrokreyol’ due out this year, which features some of Africa’s biggest stars. ‘Afrokeyol’ is a definition of her sound which is a blend of kompa, reggae, afro-beat and hip hop.

 

Mickael is a rapper, singer, songwriter and guitarist with passion that can only come from the core. Born in Brooklyn, Mickael has always felt attached to her true home- Haiti.

“My flesh was born in Brooklyn, but my soul never left Haiti,” states Mickael. “I’m an island girl at heart with Haitian pride like no other.”

Her desire to put Haiti on the map drives her beyond no reasonable doubt, and this shows given the amount of engagement on her content. Her last single ‘Tounen Nan Baz Ou’ has amassed over a million views on youtube in the first 10 days of release.
Stream Mwen Love Ou here.

