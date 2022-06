Jazzboy returns to the Nigerian music scene after a 7-year break after releasing the songs “Synkro” and “Idinlolo” featuring MTN Project Fame winner, iMike, under the label, Sneeze Records.

The famed music genius returns with “Love You,” a new self-produced piece of Afro-fused music. Ploops mixed and mastered the song.

Listen to the track below: