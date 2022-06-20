Connect with us

Weddings

Feel The Beauty & Love at Vanessa & Benjamin's Destination Wedding

Comedy Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We’re Absolutely Feeling Funnybone & His Sweetheart's Pre-wedding Shoot | #StanleysAngel

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all The Beauty & Love From This Week

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sweet Moments from Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred Akhuemokhan's White Wedding

Weddings

The #UltimatelyUagbor Love Story Began at a Mutual Friend's Birthday Party

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#BBNaija Reunion: Wedding Guest Inspiration from the 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

Weddings

Tayo & Mayowa's Wedding Was One For The Books!

BN TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Your VVIP Pass to Ini Dima-Okojie's White Wedding, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Amazing Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Weddings

Damola & Demola's #LoveOnTheDouble Journey Began in Church!

Weddings

Feel The Beauty & Love at Vanessa & Benjamin’s Destination Wedding

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

We absolutely love destination weddings. The novelty of the location, the intimacy of the ceremony, the perfect ambience and the most important spice of all – love! Today, we get to bask in the beauty of all that, thanks to Vanessa and Benjamin.

The pair decided to take their love down the forever lane and of course, we’re super stoked for them. Vanessa and Benjamin exchanged their vows in a beautiful destination wedding in Ghana and it was one to remember.

Vanessa was totally flawless in her elegant dress and Benjamin came through dapper and suave. After the vow exchange, they proceeded to the reception and it was a burst of fun and happiness. Great food, music and overall great vibes were the order of the day. We bet you want to take it all in yourself, so keep scrolling. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here.

Enjoy their wedding photos below.

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride @nessomat
Groom @bosuther
Makeup @reggies_makeovers
Wedding Dress @valdrinsahitiofficial
Hair @revupsalongh
Location @kempinskiaccra
Videography @funpeosobu
DJ @dj_adom
Decor @ri_styled
Cake @bakergirlgh
Ushers @platinum_officials
Photography @raremagic_gallery
Planner @pmtheplanner

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Aluka Igbokwe: For My Father, Whom I Love

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote’s Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?
css.php