Feel The Beauty & Love at Vanessa & Benjamin’s Destination Wedding

We absolutely love destination weddings. The novelty of the location, the intimacy of the ceremony, the perfect ambience and the most important spice of all – love! Today, we get to bask in the beauty of all that, thanks to Vanessa and Benjamin.

The pair decided to take their love down the forever lane and of course, we’re super stoked for them. Vanessa and Benjamin exchanged their vows in a beautiful destination wedding in Ghana and it was one to remember.

Vanessa was totally flawless in her elegant dress and Benjamin came through dapper and suave. After the vow exchange, they proceeded to the reception and it was a burst of fun and happiness. Great food, music and overall great vibes were the order of the day. We bet you want to take it all in yourself, so keep scrolling. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here.

Enjoy their wedding photos below.

Credits

Bride @nessomat

Groom @bosuther

Makeup @reggies_makeovers

Wedding Dress @valdrinsahitiofficial

Hair @revupsalongh

Location @kempinskiaccra

Videography @funpeosobu

DJ @dj_adom

Decor @ri_styled

Cake @bakergirlgh

Ushers @platinum_officials

Photography @raremagic_gallery

Planner @pmtheplanner