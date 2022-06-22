Connect with us

Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 409

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

Weddings

A Family & Friends Story! See How The #IOaffair Began

Weddings

Feel The Beauty & Love at Vanessa & Benjamin's Destination Wedding

Comedy Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We’re Absolutely Feeling Funnybone & His Sweetheart's Pre-wedding Shoot | #StanleysAngel

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on all The Beauty & Love From This Week

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sweet Moments from Blossom Chukwujekwu & Winifred Akhuemokhan's White Wedding

Weddings

The #UltimatelyUagbor Love Story Began at a Mutual Friend's Birthday Party

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#BBNaija Reunion: Wedding Guest Inspiration from the 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

Weddings

Tayo & Mayowa's Wedding Was One For The Books!

Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 409

Published

1 day ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy

@veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @ariyike_mua

@ebuka
Outfit @deco_d29

@chiomagoodhair
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @tolufelix_mua

Bella @hejidee
Dress @dera_grey_designs

Bella @mz_frecklicious
Dress @houseofkheerah
Makeup @arikemakeover

@powedeadepoju
Dress @hami_jani

Dress @hariikestyles
Bella @tbash___

@iwoxoxoxo__

@liquorose
Dress @_stitchesbyaisy_
Makeup @tolufelix_mua

@neeky_sly

@justcynthia_o

@iyilade_oluwakemmi

@debbyoofficial Outfit @houseofdbo
Makeup @emirastouch
Photography @buklaw_photography

@jessicaseth_
Dress @khavia_woman

Dress @cedar.adin

@dinmaummeh
Dress @house_of_dova

@therealrhonkefella

Bella @thevivienneokafor

Photography @emmanueloyeke

Photography @moh_visuals

 

Kids!

Photography @modu27photography

Photography @modu27photography

@ceolumineeofficial

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)
css.php