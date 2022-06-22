AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 409

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy
@veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @ariyike_mua
@ebuka
Outfit @deco_d29
@chiomagoodhair
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Bella @hejidee
Dress @dera_grey_designs
Bella @mz_frecklicious
Dress @houseofkheerah
Makeup @arikemakeover
@powedeadepoju
Dress @hami_jani
Dress @hariikestyles
Bella @tbash___
@iwoxoxoxo__
@liquorose
Dress @_stitchesbyaisy_
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
@neeky_sly
@justcynthia_o
@iyilade_oluwakemmi
@debbyoofficial Outfit @houseofdbo
Makeup @emirastouch
Photography @buklaw_photography
@jessicaseth_
Dress @khavia_woman
Dress @cedar.adin
@dinmaummeh
Dress @house_of_dova
@therealrhonkefella
Bella @thevivienneokafor
Photography @emmanueloyeke
Photography @moh_visuals
Kids!
Photography @modu27photography
Photography @modu27photography
@ceolumineeofficial