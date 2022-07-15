Connect with us

Terry The Voice vocalises the Essence of Financial Freedom in His New Song titled Cheques

Beyoncé Reaffirms Her Title as Queen Bey as She Hits 3M Followers Hours after Joining Tiktok

It's Officially Dr. Tiwa Savage After Singer Receives Honorary Degree from University of Kent

New Music: Bad Boy Timz - Iz Going

New Music: Iyanya feat. Davido & Kizz Daniel - Like

Omah Lay drops debut album "Boy Alone" | Listen on BN

New Music: Adekunle Gold - 5 Star

New Music + Video: Chiké feat. Flavour - Hard To Find

Watch Falz, Chike & Osas Ighodaro in Short Film "Knee Down"

Mayorkun Shares Visuals for "Certified Loner (No Competition)"

“Cheques” is yet another musical tour-de-force where Terry The Voice utilizes his unique voice in clarifying that financial freedom is the ultimate goal. He emphasizes that fame, brotherhood, notoriety, and stardom are important- but should never distract artists from paying attention to the bottom line & winning in the game of business.

This comes against the backdrop of a lot of talented and gifted African artists who attain incredible heights of fame but then descend to penury, destitution, and some who end up seeking financial help from fans on social media.

Terry incorporates his artistic idiosyncrasies such as a deep baritone, rich melodious delivery, and a mentality foreign from mainstream thinking- into his message.

Listen Here.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

