Terry The Voice vocalises the Essence of Financial Freedom in His New Song titled Cheques

“Cheques” is yet another musical tour-de-force where Terry The Voice utilizes his unique voice in clarifying that financial freedom is the ultimate goal. He emphasizes that fame, brotherhood, notoriety, and stardom are important- but should never distract artists from paying attention to the bottom line & winning in the game of business.

This comes against the backdrop of a lot of talented and gifted African artists who attain incredible heights of fame but then descend to penury, destitution, and some who end up seeking financial help from fans on social media.

Terry incorporates his artistic idiosyncrasies such as a deep baritone, rich melodious delivery, and a mentality foreign from mainstream thinking- into his message.

Listen Here.

