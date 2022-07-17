This Grilled Tilapia & Chips Recipe by Diary of a Kitchen Lover is Perfect for Sunday Dinner

Tilapia Fish is a good source of protein, and it’s highly nutritious. It is also flavorful and can be cooked in different ways.

In this episode of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, we learn an easy process of grilling fish.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Tilapia fish

Fresh parsley, Curry leaves

6 cloves of garlic

Onion

Peppers ( scotch bonnets, red bell pepper, and shombo)

Onion and Paprika powder

Cayenne pepper

Fish and Crayfish seasoning

Curry powder

Watch the video to learn the preparation steps