This Grilled Tilapia & Chips Recipe by Diary of a Kitchen Lover is Perfect for Sunday Dinner
Tilapia Fish is a good source of protein, and it’s highly nutritious. It is also flavorful and can be cooked in different ways.
In this episode of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, we learn an easy process of grilling fish.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Tilapia fish
Fresh parsley, Curry leaves
6 cloves of garlic
Onion
Peppers ( scotch bonnets, red bell pepper, and shombo)
Onion and Paprika powder
Cayenne pepper
Fish and Crayfish seasoning
Curry powder
Watch the video to learn the preparation steps