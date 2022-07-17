Connect with us

BN TV

This Grilled Tilapia & Chips Recipe by Diary of a Kitchen Lover is Perfect for Sunday Dinner

BN TV

Zicsaloma, Igbo Wolf & Pengman discuss Cancel Culture in the debut episode of “The Hustle”

BN TV

Watch Layi Wasabi & Jay On-Air in this Hilarious Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Airs Her Opinion on Private & Public Relationships in new episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV Living

Get ready for an all new season of “Off The Menu” with Soliat Bada & some of your faves

BN TV Music

Watch Falz, Chike & Osas Ighodaro in Short Film "Knee Down"

BN TV Music

Mayorkun Shares Visuals for "Certified Loner (No Competition)"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Teaser for "The Set Up 2" Is Here | Watch

BN TV Comedy

Episode 5 of Papa Benji Season 3 is All About "Friends With Benefits"

BN TV Music

10 Things Quavo Can’t Live Without

BN TV

This Grilled Tilapia & Chips Recipe by Diary of a Kitchen Lover is Perfect for Sunday Dinner

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Tilapia Fish is a good source of protein, and it’s highly nutritious. It is also flavorful and can be cooked in different ways.

In this episode of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover, we learn an easy process of grilling fish.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Tilapia fish
Fresh parsley, Curry leaves
6 cloves of garlic
Onion
Peppers ( scotch bonnets, red bell pepper, and shombo)
Onion and Paprika powder
Cayenne pepper
Fish and Crayfish seasoning
Curry powder

Watch the video to learn the preparation steps

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php