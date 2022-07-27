FanIce Launches a New Campaign Titled ‘Birthday Train’ to Celebrate Children’s Birthdays | See Details

FanIce, one of Nigeria’s most loved ice cream brands is creating further consumer engagement with the launch of the new campaign that keys into special moments with select children across Nigeria on their birthdays. The goal is to reward by sharing moments of fun and happiness such as birthdays with consumers, especially children who generally love FanIce.

With its unique excitement and rush of emotions, few days are as memorable for children as their birthdays. Children also love surprises and they get excited when you make a celebration of something simple and fun. To make the most of this special day, FanIce will be moving across various locations in Nigeria with its birthday train to create moments of fun and happiness in the celebration of 11 children with their classmates and well-wishers.

The FanIce birthday train will generate a buzz of excitement and is a delightful way to further build affinity with cool kids who love Fanice. Ice cream is children’s favorite treat and through this campaign, FanIce symbolizes what cool kids value.

Its signature taste and rich creamy feel which is full of unique experiences of fun and excitement have made it the preferred ice cream for children and young adults in Nigeria.

Speaking on the new Fanice campaign, Category Brand Manager; Ice Cream, Collins Eboru stated that the FanIce Fan’s Birthday train is in line with the brand’s promise of fun and excitement as it celebrates children in grand style on their birthday. The birthday train has touched down in Ibadan city and Ibeju lekki celebrating Oluwashindara Ojuola and Obalum John respectively.

“We are dedicated to spreading fun and excitement with the FanIce fan’s birthday campaign. We are confident it will resonate with children across Nigeria and further endear them to the excitement and fun that FanIce is known for, by offering experiences children love to engage in” he said.

FanIce is Nigeria’s number 1 Ice cream brand and has delighted consumers with a unique, creamy, and satisfying ice cream experience for over 60 years. Made with fine ingredients, FanIce comes in four exciting variants: Vanilla, Strawberry, Banana, and Chocolate. It is available in all major supermarkets and stores across Nigeria.

Kindly follow FanIce Nigeria on all social handles to get more information and to participate in the FanIce Fan’s birthday celebrations on Facebook and Instagram

Sponsored Content