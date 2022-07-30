Connect with us

New Music + Video: Brillsta - One Hundred

Music

New Music + Video: Brillsta – One Hundred

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Trap Records Entertainment’s flagship artist, Brillsta comes through with his very first official single of the year “One Hundred,” a potential afro-pop love classic.

Produced by Young Smith, this track sees Brillsta deliver some beautiful love lines to his girl in the most charming of ways, thereby making a song that stands out from the crowd.

The video was shot and directed in Lagos, Nigeria by talented director Mattmaxx and it further adds some sparkling creative glow to an already lovely number.

Watch the video below:

Stream here.

