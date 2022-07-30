New EP: Godson TKL – The Grime Is Now

Connect with us

Music

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Up and coming rapper Godson TKL has dropped a new EP titled “The Grime Is Now.”

The “Grime Is Now” is a blend of drill & afrobeat sounds that intrigue you from start to finish. Godson TKL, formerly known as Krazee Lee, blazes through the 4-track EP with finesse and crystal clear lyricism. A listen through the 4-track EP takes us on a musical journey through the sounds of grime and drill, as Godson TKL uncovers his true self with his signature fiery lyrics and fast delivery.

He tells us about his grind and struggle on “Gbemisoke,” which is also a prayer of upliftment, and then goes on to address his dual personality with a dark-themed song titled “Sometimes” alongside Susad, Pochovibes, and Victor Velmo. Heartbreak is also captured in the project on the track “Bae to Blocked,” where he teams up with Danny Ghost to bare his mind about his long-time love gone sour.

Listen to the new track below:

Stream here.

