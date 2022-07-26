Connect with us

You'll Want To Visit Durban After Watching This Tayo Aina Vlog

Watch Episode 8 - Fighting For Honor - of "Papa Benji" Season 3

Watch Bukie, Tito & Tolani Whip Up a Delicious Recipe in Episode 3 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover"

You'll Love This Beautiful Video From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro

She Did It! See the Emotional Moment Tobi Amusan Received Nigeria's First Ever World Championship Gold

Here's how "The Kitchen Muse" seasons chicken for a burst of flavour

Boma, Emmanuel, Wathoni & JayPaul discuss Life Before & After BBNaija in this Episode of "The Hustle"

New Video: Ms Banks - Favourite Girl

#BNxBBNaija7: The Second Set of Big Brother 'Level Up’ Housemates are Here!

New Video: Teni - My Way

Nigerian Entrepreneur, Travel YouTuber and Vlogger Tayo Aina recently visited Durban, one of South Africa’s eastern coastal cities. In his latest vlog, Tayo captures the beautiful city in all its glory.

Here’s what he had to say about the trip:

Aside of South Africa I Never Knew Existed is a travel vlog I shot when I travelled to South Africa in May and it involves me sharing my opinion and unique experiences in Durban, South Africa.

Ivisited Victoria Street Market in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. If you plan on coming down to South Africa, you should definitely watch this video.

Watch the vlog below!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

