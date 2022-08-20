From Tech to Energy Entrepreneurs, Here Are the 24 finalists for the 2022 AWIEF Awards

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The prestigious annual AWIEF Awards, now in its sixth edition, recognise, honour, and celebrate women entrepreneurs and company owners in Africa across numerous industrial sectors for their accomplishments and contributions to the continent’s inclusive economic growth and social development.

The 24 finalists in eight categories were chosen by an independent panel of judges that includes two previous AWIEF Lifetime Achievement Award winners. These successful women entrepreneurs and business leaders run companies in 12 different African countries: Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

The winners will be announced and celebrated at a special awards ceremony and gala dinner sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the AWIEF2022 conference taking place on September 26 and 27, 2022, on-site in Cairo, Egypt and virtually.

Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, says: “We were once again highly impressed by the entries and what women entrepreneurs and business leaders are accomplishing across the African continent. Our 24 finalists embody the leadership, resilience, and innovation required for sustainable success, and we are excited and proud to celebrate and honour them through our AWIEF Awards.”

Former AWIEF Lifetime Achievement Award winner and 2022 Judge, Daisy Molefhi, Founder and Vice-Chancellor, ABM University College, Botswana, said: “Judging the 2022 AWIEF Awards was an eye opener to the amazing and transformative initiatives of women across the African continent.”

“I found the 2022 AWIEF Awards to be of very high calibre,” said Margaret Hirsch, Co-founder and Executive Director of Hirsch’s Homestores in South Africa.The judging was very difficult because they were all so unique in their own special way. What I looked for were women who were not only running a successful business but who were helping other women to grow as well.”

2022 AWIEF Awards Judge Dr Nevine Abdelkhalek, Dean, School of Continuing Education at Nile University, Egypt, said: “It has been a valuable and enriching experience judging the 2022 AWIEF Awards. I am really glad that I was part of it and I look forward to meeting the finalists in Cairo. It was very difficult to choose the best from the best. They are all impressive, with a dedicated, clear vision and full of passion towards what they are achieving.”

The finalists for the 2022 AWIEF Awards are (names in alphabetical order):

Young Entrepreneur Award

  • Gisèla Van Houcke – Founder and CEO, Zuri Luxury Hair and Beauty, DR Congo
  • Nadine Farrag – CEO and Founder, Farahy, Egypt
  • Stacey Menga Onyango – Director, Minkoti Agencies Limited, Kenya

Tech Entrepreneur Award

  • Faith Mokgalaka – Founder and CEO, Puno Greenery, South Africa
  • Sahar Salama – Founder and CEO, TPAY Mobile, Egypt
  • Thato Mabudusha Schermer – Co-Founder and CEO, Zoie Health Technologies, South Africa

Agri Entrepreneur Award

  • Esther Kimani – Founder, Farmer Lifeline Technologies, Kenya
  • Grace Kariuki – CEO, Origen Group, Kenya
  • Korka Diaw – President, Réseau des Agricultrices du Nord, Senegal

Energy Entrepreneur Award

  • Diana Mbogo – Managing Director, Millennium Engineers Enterprises Limited, Tanzania
  • Judith Marera – Founder and CEO, Lanforce Energy, Zimbabwe
  • Mona Al Adawy – Founder and CEO, GeoEnergy Petroleum Services, Egypt

Creative Industry Award

  • Abai Schulze – Founder and Creative Director, ZAAF Collection, Ethiopia
  • Barbara Kamba-Nyathi – CEO, Bold Dialogue, Zimbabwe
  • Vénicia Guinot – Chairwoman, Tropics Group of Companies, South Africa

Social Entrepreneur Award

  • Barbara Afia Class-Peter – Founder, Honour-Barbara Centre for Speech, Ghana
  • Johanna Cloete – Managing Director, GEN Namibia, Namibia
  • Lumbie Mlambo – Founder and CEO, JB Dondolo, Zimbabwe

Empowerment Award

  • Martha Alade – Founder, Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN), Nigeria
  • Teresa Njoroge – Founder and CEO, Clean Start Solution, Kenya
  • Velveeta Viban – Founder and Executive Director, I’m Human Org, Cameroon

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Dalia Ibrahim – CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt
  • Manal Amin – CEO, Arabize, Egypt
  • Nomhle Maggie Mliswa – CEO, Summerhill Farms, Zimbabwe

Congratulations to the finalists.

