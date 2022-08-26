New EP: Kolaboy – Kola From The East

After building up overwhelming anticipation, Kolaboy is out with his five-track body of work, “Kola From The East.” Infusing Afrofusion and highlife to create this wonderful body of work.

Kolaboy is known for his unique style of storytelling, so this is a good turnaround for the artist as he decided to play away from his comfort zone of storytelling, even though each track on the ep still has a touch of storytelling in it.

This body of work is shrouded in raw, authentic, and original sounds created by Kolaboy himself. This very talented artist has kept the uniqueness of his native style while moving through the eastern soundscape without missing a beat, showing the richness and honesty that set him apart from the music industry.

He worked alongside some talented heavyweight producers like MasterKraft, Barmy, and CautionLXE to bring this project to life.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream here.