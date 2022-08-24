Connect with us

Events

Victor Obanya emerges Winner of the World Class 2022 Bartender Competition organized by Guinness Nigeria

Events Promotions

Join in for these Instagram Live Series Hosted by Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria | August 23rd-31st

Events Promotions

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kate Henshaw, Lanre Olusola set to Speak at the Inaugural Unusual Fest, hosted by Alex Unusual | Sept 10th & 11th

Events

Alibaba Speaks on Youth inclusiveness at 9mobile’s International Youth Day Instalive Session

Events

Tems, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie & Stonebwoy to Perform at Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

Events Promotions

TECNO launches the new Camon 19 Pro Mondrain Edition with an Art-inspired Exhibition

Events

Here is how some of Nigeria’s Biggest Stars explored the World of Prime Video

Events Promotions

Kingsley Eze, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Fade Ogunro set to Speak as Dominion City VI launches Transition Business School for Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

Here’s how Orijin gave the #BBNaija7 Housemates a Memorable Party Last Weekend

Events

Universal Music Group Nigeria hosts the First Edition of Kulture Konnect | See Photos

Events

Victor Obanya emerges Winner of the World Class 2022 Bartender Competition organized by Guinness Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On March 31st, 2022, Guinness Nigeria kicked off its foremost bartender competition, World Class, in major cities across Nigeria including Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Abuja. After a rigorous selection process, and a threeday cocktail week, the competition officially came to an end, and Victor Obanya emerged the winner of World Class 2022 at the grand finale held on June 10th.

This third edition of the most talked about bartending competition was an enthralling experience amped by cocktail tasting, savory gourmet and networking. The cocktail week had guests treated to an array of cocktails from the four regional finalists. Each cocktail was inspired by participating brands. Ketel One vodka led day one, The Singleton controlled day two, and Johnnie Walker, day three. Guests gathered at poolside bar, The Deck, Victoria Island, to enjoy the experience.

On day four, Diageo staff and members of the media gathered at Arabesque restaurant Victoria Island for a closed session to determine the winner at national level who would eventually go on to represent Nigeria in Sydney, Australia later on in the year. After a rigorous screening session, Victor Obanya eventually emerged winner.

As the biggest bartending stage worldwide, World Class seeks to give Nigerians an opportunity to showcase their skills on the grandest stage and reshape the future of drinking culture.


For more information about World Class 2022, follow @worldclassng, #WORLDCLASS #MAKEITWORLDCLASS.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores

Mfonobong Inyang: It is the Turn of the Lazy Nigerian Youth!

Chisom Mefor: ASUU Strike – Are We Taking Ten Steps Backward?

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle August Edition Is…
css.php