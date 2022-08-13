Piccan Ibuprofen is here to Help Kids relieve aches and reduce fever – Anytime, Any Day!



The basic characteristics of a healthy child are activity and free expression. They are seen as the hallmark of health in children, along with a huge appetite. According to Piccan Ibuprofen, studies have shown that one’s child’s alertness and activity are signs of good nutrition and effective nutrient absorption.

While everyone loves to see their kids active and engaged in various physical activities, it can be a little overwhelming and tiring trying to keep up with their pace. And as often as people want to encourage free expression, kids can be quite a handful.

Piccan Ibuprofen creates a typical active child scenario below;

A male child has his friend over for a playdate, they immediately start chasing themselves around the house, and before a parent can even sit to watch their weekend show, the parent hears the shattering sound of their favorite vase. Also picture a female child playing dress-up with her friend, pouring her parent’s brown powder all over the floor, and leaving lipstick stain where it shouldn’t be.

As a brand for kids, Piccan Ibuprofen states that the only thing known to keep children down apart from being asleep is being ill. Because children are said to be active and playful and are prone to getting infections through contaminated hands. A common symptom of infections such as colds or stomach bugs is fever. Fever is usually characterized by a body temperature of 37.2C or higher, headache, shivering, and loss of appetite.

The medicine brand believes fever is good for sick children as it signifies that their immune system is working to fight off the infection; but most times, the fever may cause your children discomfort. They also say it can bring about a change in their energy level as they become lethargic and not as playful as they usually are.

Although kids can be quite a handful, it is believed parents would rather see their kids active and energetic than down with a fever or in pain, which is where Piccan Ibuprofen comes in.

Piccan Ibuprofen is specially formulated to relieve mild to moderate pain, fever, and inflammation in children from ages 3 months to 12 years.

PS: The above information provided by Piccan Ibuprofen is for general information only. Please consult your doctor or authorized medical professional.

Sponsored Content