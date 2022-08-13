Here is how oraimo blazed their Activation at the Big Brother Naija Event

Big Brother Naija reality TV show is one of the biggest in Africa. Informed by years of glamour, the show is an opportunity for people to explore themselves in ways they didn’t think existed.

Arriving in bright and bold colours, one of the biggest smart accessory brand in Africa, oraimo took the activation to another level with a jaw-dropping booth design, lots of freebies were given out and games were activated during the show.

All the people that came out this year showed up dressed and ready to play with the official mobile accessory sponsor of the Big Brother Naija Level Up Season

Looking through the evening’s event, the activation provided a concise overview of how important the brand has become in various ways and it shows that oraimo has made its mark in the entertainment sector

#BBNaijaXoraimo

Shop oraimo’s accessories today via the e-shop ng.oraimo.com

Follow oraimo on all social media platforms

Facebook: oraimoNigeria

Twitter: oraimoMate

Instagram: @oraimoclub

Sponsored Content