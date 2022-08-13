Promotions
Are You Ready for the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party this Weekend?
The Big Brother Naija season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up’ is in full swing and all eyes are on the Housemates who are set to rock the dancefloor and represent their true roots on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 for the much-anticipated Orijinal BBN Party. Themed Orijinal Ankara Party, Housemates are expected to showcase their creativity while rocking beautiful blends of the highly revered African print – Ankara fabric.
Orijin, a brand that is always proud to support authenticity and orijinality, as it is proudly Naija and made for those who take pride in their culture is treating Housemates to a wholesome experience of house party where the true essence of the African culture will be celebrated through Fashion, Music & Dance.
Saturday promises to be a showstopper for the Housemat
Viewers are also encouraged to participate in the Ankara-themed party
For more information on the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or Facebook.
You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #BBNaijaOrijina
Sponsored Content