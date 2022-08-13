Connect with us

Promotions

Are You Ready for the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party this Weekend?

Promotions

Here is how oraimo blazed their Activation at the Big Brother Naija Event

Promotions

Piccan Ibuprofen is here to Help Kids relieve aches and reduce fever - Anytime, Any Day!

Events Promotions

Wakanow partners with Eko Hotel and Suites, Launches the Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Promotions

Consumers can now Order Groceries Online with Jumia Food Mart

Events Promotions

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Promotions

United Bank of Africa rewards 20 Kids with N200,000 each in its Teens Savings Draw

Promotions

Xiaomi launches its First Authorized Store in Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Must-see Photos from the London Premiere of Alaga by GidiBoxOffice

Promotions

Congratulations to Samson Opaleye for Securing the 40 Under 40 CEO Nigeria Award

Promotions

Are You Ready for the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party this Weekend?

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Big Brother Naija season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up is in full swing and all eyes are on the Housemates who are set to rock the dancefloor and represent their true roots on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 for the much-anticipated Orijinal BBN Party. Themed Orijinal Ankara Party, Housemates are expected to showcase their creativity while rocking beautiful blends of the highly revered African print – Ankara fabric.

Orijin, a brand that is always proud to support authenticity and orijinality, as it is proudly Naija and made for those who take pride in their culture is treating Housemates to a wholesome experience of house party where the true essence of the African culture will be celebrated through Fashion, Music & Dance. 

Saturday promises to be a showstopper for the Housemates and the viewers who are set to be treated to the most orijinal music – DJ sounds coupled with Live band sets, energetic dance moves, new school fashion trends and of course, the irresistibly delicious tastes of the Orijin variants including the new Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, Orijin Classic, cocktails with the Orijin Bitters and Orijin Gin.

Viewers are also encouraged to participate in the Ankara-themed party experience by turning up in their various Ankara styles, alongside their favorite bottle/can of Orijin while recording a video of themselves enjoying to the party. Consumers areenjoined to post the recorded video on social media using the hashtag #OrijinalBBNParty and tag the handle of the @Orijin_nigeria for a chance to win surprise rewards.

For more information on the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or Facebook.

You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information –  #BBNaijaOrijinalparty #StayOrijinal.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Celebrating the Life and Times of Biyi Bandele
css.php