Are You Ready for the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party this Weekend?

The Big Brother Naija season 7 show tagged ‘Level Up’ is in full swing and all eyes are on the Housemates who are set to rock the dancefloor and represent their true roots on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 for the much-anticipated Orijinal BBN Party. Themed Orijinal Ankara Party, Housemates are expected to showcase their creativity while rocking beautiful blends of the highly revered African print – Ankara fabric.

Orijin, a brand that is always proud to support authenticity and orijinality, as it is proudly Naija and made for those who take pride in their culture is treating Housemates to a wholesome experience of house party where the true essence of the African culture will be celebrated through Fashion, Music & Dance.

Saturday promises to be a showstopper for the Housemat es and the viewers who are set to be treated to the most orijinal music – DJ sounds coupled with Live band sets, energetic dance moves, new school fashion trends and of course, the irresistibly delicious tastes of the Orijin variants including the new Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, Orijin Classic, cocktails with the Orijin Bitters and Orijin Gin.

Viewers are also encouraged to participate in the Ankara-themed party experience by turning up in their various Ankara styles, alongside their favorite bottle/can of Orijin while recording a video of themselves enjoying to the party. Consumers areenjoined to post the recorded video on social media using the hashtag #OrijinalBBNParty and tag the handle of the @Orijin_nigeria for a chance to win surprise rewards.

For more information on the Orijinal Big Brother Naija Party, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or Facebook.

You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #BBNaijaOrijina lparty #StayOrijinal.

