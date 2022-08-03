Introducing TrendyMe, The Fashion brand curating Custom-made clothing for Women of all sizes

Connect with us

By Trendy Me Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“Whoever said money couldn’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to shop.” – Bo Derek

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, and before we introduce your latest style plug, let us paint pictures of the times you’ve needed a fashion “pick me up.”

Scenario 1: It’s the end of the day, and everything except your outfit is ready for tomorrow. “I’ll figure it out tomorrow,” you tell yourself as you mentally put together a couple of outfits before going to bed. However, the day arrives and the outfit is not outfitting as it should.

Scenario 2: You’ve changed, but your style and wardrobe haven’t changed. If you belong to either of these two groups, say yes and join us in group therapy. Trendyme is what I mean by therapy.

Consider a fashion brand that anticipates all of your fashion needs before you have time to worry about them. Where are you even going to find the time when you’re constantly slaying in our outfits?

Do you want to shake things up, refresh your wardrobe and style, or simply reinvent yourself? The place to be is Trendyme.

Trendyme is a global fashion brand that creates and curates custom-made clothing for women of all sizes. We have an assortment of pieces for all types of events such as date nights, dinners, cocktails, work and work events, or simply taking a selfie for your crush (lol). Remember, there are two kinds of women in the world: those who create trends and those who follow trends. We know you’re not the second.

If you want to learn more, please visit their website at https://www.trendyme.ng/ or visit their linktree at https://linktr.ee/trendymeofficial

