Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

4 Breath 4 Life is a group of social innovators and advocates for bridging the equity gap and supporting the underprivileged. They initiate, support, and sustain social programs with creative solutions to address social problems. ​They also train and equip health care providers in underserved countries, building their skills and capacity to save newborn lives at birth and the immediate newborn period.

They run Heart 4 Nigeria, an exciting initiative to help to address the need for adequate cardiac surgical services in Nigeria by partnering with international teams with specific skills in cardiac surgery to come to Nigeria on periodic surgical mission trips to provide surgical services at different centres in Nigeria.

In the course of their work, there have been several cases handled, like Mr and Mrs Ezekiel Bala whose child was diagnosed with congenital heart disease. In their words:

“We discovered that our son had an issue at about six weeks from birth. He has been dealing with it, he has been on medication. We have been battling, he had problems breathing, and at a certain point that was when he was first admitted and he had noisy breathing, he doesn’t eat very well, he gets exhausted, he sweats sometimes at night and he gets very cold. In the beginning, we used to steam him with hot water. Also, we try as much as possible to go to the hospital whenever we discover things going on that are abnormal.

We want to thank 4 Breath 4 Life for organising this program, for bringing in their experts and also their equipment and all they needed to carry out the surgery.

I also want to thank the management of the Hospital University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan for accommodating us and also making it a success, I really want to say a very big thank you.”

4 Breath 4 Life appeals to you to help save more lives by supporting the Heart 4 Nigeria and Helping Babies Breathe training programs.

Here’s How You Can Help

Donate to the ongoing “Heart 4 Nigeria” Project where they carry out discounted or free open-heart surgeries via https://donate-ng.com/campaign/4breath4life

You can also donate to the ‘Every Baby Lives’ initiative which targets training of health care workers to prevent newborn deaths.

Text GIVE 403089 <Amount> to +234 810 760 0076 via SMS or WhatsApp

Send your donations to 8195766477 (TwocanSolution/Breath Life Interventions) Wema Bank

For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or call +(234)73226349. You can also visit the website via www.4breath4life.org

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development. BellaNaija does not take any responsibility for donations made, ensure to always carry out your due diligence before making any donation.