Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has premiered a new episode of her comedy web series titled “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” on her YouTube channel.

In the comedy series, Bimbo plays the main character, Iya Barakat, a therapist who has funny sessions with different characters. This episode features Broda Shaggi and Eby Eno.

Episode 4

Episode 5