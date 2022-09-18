BNxBBNaija7: Allysyn & Dotun Evicted From the Level Up House

In a not-so-surprising turn of events and as the tension filled the air at the ninth Big Brother Naija live eviction Show, Ebuka crossed into the house for the first round of the eviction and asked the Level 3 housemates Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy to rise and exit the house.

The race to find the winner of the N100m worth of prizes is slowly ending as five Level Up housemates were booted out of the Big Brother Naija house for the first time this season. While speaking to Ebuka, Doyin revealed that for now, it’s just friendship between her and Chizzy.

"I'm just going out there, grabbing opportunities waiting for me." We can't wait to see Doyin do exploits outside the Big Brother House.#BBNaija #BBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 18, 2022

Eloswag shared that he wants to take his relationship with Chomzy outside the house, but he’ll see how that goes. Allysyn was the first housemate nominated for eviction this week to exit the Big Brother House tonight.

Allysyn says she's grateful she stayed this long in the house. #BBNaija #BBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 18, 2022

"It was just friendship, maybe I didn't make that clear enough" – Allysyn on her relationship with Adekunle. #BBNaija #BBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 18, 2022

Outside the house, Allysyn wants to "do something in the entertainment industry."#BBNaija #BBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 18, 2022

Dotun was the second HM to get evicted from the house. Modelling, gym life, business – there’s so much more for Dotun outside the house.

Rachel says there is no 'camp' in the house. She also thinks Chichi is cool. "But you think she (Chichi) lies a lot?" Ebuka to Rachel "Well, I feel she's not completely open. When you have a conversation with her, she changes what she's said" – Rachel.#BBNaija #BBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 18, 2022

Adekunle tells Ebuka he'd love to "get to know Daniella better outside the house."#BBNaija #BBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 18, 2022