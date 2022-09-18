BNxBBNaija7: Allysyn & Dotun Evicted From the Level Up House

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In a not-so-surprising turn of events and as the tension filled the air at the ninth Big Brother Naija live eviction Show, Ebuka crossed into the house for the first round of the eviction and asked the Level 3 housemates Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy to rise and exit the house.

The race to find the winner of the N100m worth of prizes is slowly ending as five Level Up housemates were booted out of the Big Brother Naija house for the first time this season. While speaking to Ebuka, Doyin revealed that for now, it’s just friendship between her and Chizzy.

Eloswag shared that he wants to take his relationship with Chomzy outside the house, but he’ll see how that goes. Allysyn was the first housemate nominated for eviction this week to exit the Big Brother House tonight.

Dotun was the second HM to get evicted from the house. Modelling, gym life, business –  there’s so much more for Dotun outside the house.

