The multi-talented artiste/producer, Toyin D has finally dropped his EP “HeartDrums.”

After putting out the lead single “Mawu” earlier this year, he promised to give his fans more songs. This project is his way of keeping that promise. This project talks about his life’s journey, both the good and the bad parts, his love life, and his goals.

He did all the production and engineering on this EP.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream it here.